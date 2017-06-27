How Frank Martin’s new digs offer recruiting pitch and showcase for USC basketball

The process was already in motion. Construction on the basement of Carolina Coliseum began two years ago.
It is a coincidence that the renovations are complete after South Carolina posted its finest season.
The $4 million renovation of the former Elephant Room at the Coliseum is finished except for cosmetic touches and was unveiled during Monday’s Tipoff Club meeting. USC men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and his staff have brand-new offices (they’ve already moved in) and a showcase to sell to recruits.
All that’s left to install are graphics to adorn the walls, boasting of USC’s basketball success. “They had pretty much done a final graphics package in March and we were going to move in May 15,” USC Director of Basketball Operations Andy Assaley said. “Then March happened and they said, ‘Hold on a second. We might have some new graphics.’
“We have a trophy we have to put somewhere.”
It was a project that sank its roots long ago. The majority of the Coliseum was left vacant after the USC basketball teams moved into Colonial Life Arena, but the building couldn’t be razed because of the classroom space underneath it. As school by school left the basement, a plan on what to do with the once-stately temple bordering Assembly Street rose.
Turn it into a women’s basketball arena? Tear it down? Make it into a venue strictly for concerts, the circus and graduation?
The appeal of keeping basketball self-contained was bright, especially when plans for the 650 Lincoln dormitory were approved. If practice, games and living could all be located in the same block, wouldn’t that be conducive?
“They found a way to take the old Coliseum and restore it for our practice facility,” Assaley said.
That was the first step, gutting the lower level of the Coliseum’s playing floor and installing two practice courts. The signage and banners of each team’s best players – six of the seven have to be replaced for next year – grace the floor while remote-control video cameras are installed in the entries to the former concourse.
Glassed-in trainers’ rooms border the courts on one side, while tunnels lead to the former locker rooms for each team, which will also be renovated in the future. But the biggest project was what to do with the Elephant Room entrance, left neglected and in disrepair for years.
Knocked-out ceiling tiles, exposed wiring, racks of chairs and 50 years of storage greeted visitors if they dared walk through the doors under the marquee that read Elephant Room as recently as two years ago.
Now it’s a gleaming corridor, flanked with new carpet and TVs. A new weight room for volleyball and basketball is at the end. Stairs and a ramp – instead of the former concrete ramp – lead to the practice floor.
Martin and his staff used to have office space next door, on the top floor of the Volleyball Competition Facility. That was cleared to expand the space for USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff – it was finished before last season, but also has to add some trophy space – while the men’s staff was moved into converted luxury suites at CLA.
Martin’s office is now the first door on the left inside the Elephant Room, while his staff is quartered nearby. A player lounge is nearby while a student-athlete work area is adjacent. The smells of the old area are still there, but you have to seek them out.
One new door outside the practice gym opens and there it is. John Roche and BJ McKie, plus KISS and Bruce Springsteen, probably walked up that dusty tunnel ramp with the concrete floor and yellow cinder-block walls.
Back when the Gamecocks weren’t a Final Four program.
