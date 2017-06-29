South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin gets a unique Gamecock cap. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
June 29, 2017 4:37 PM

Why Frank Martin wore a special hat for Ray Tanner

When Frank Martin talked to the media Thursday, he had something new in the wardrobe.

A sharp hat with a four-leaf clover in USC’s garnet and black.

Why was he going with the different look?

Tanner was closing in on hiring South Carolina’s next baseball coach after a search that lasted several weeks. Reports came out it USC hired USF’s Mark Kingston.

Martin reportedly picked up the hat on the road. It’s an outfit called Black Clover.

Martin was speaking about his new assistant coach hire Chuck Martin.

