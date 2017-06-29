Why Frank Martin wore a special hat for Ray Tanner

When Frank Martin talked to the media Thursday, he had something new in the wardrobe.
A sharp hat with a four-leaf clover in USC’s garnet and black.
Why was he going with the different look?
Frank: "Sending Ray Tanner good luck today." https://t.co/5tBTdeDOc0— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) June 29, 2017
Tanner was closing in on hiring South Carolina’s next baseball coach after a search that lasted several weeks. Reports came out it USC hired USF’s Mark Kingston.
Martin reportedly picked up the hat on the road. It’s an outfit called Black Clover.
Frank got it in Vegas. @heathradio tells me it's the Black Clover brand. Frank saw the garnet and the Block C on the side and liked it. https://t.co/8QwuVrFV8Z— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) June 29, 2017
Martin was speaking about his new assistant coach hire Chuck Martin.
