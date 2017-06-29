Chuck and Frank: Martins old rivals from recruiting trails

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:26 Hey, Coach Martin! Where did you get that cap? Pause 2:24 Chuck Martin praised by Frank Martin as an aggressive recruiter 1:20 New USC assistant Chuck Martin battled Frank Martin on recruiting trail 1:25 Who is Chuck Martin? Meet South Carolina's new men's basketball assistant coach 2:16 Sindarius Thornwell reacts to being drafted into the NBA 0:29 P.J. Dozier happy Sindarius Thornwell was drafted 2:34 P.J. Dozier reacts to going undrafted 0:36 5 things to know about Renaldo Balkman 4:28 P.J. Dozier works out for Charlotte 1:12 Frank Martin's vision for 7-foot-1 signee Jason Cudd Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin said his new assistant, Chuck Martin, is known for his aggressive recruiting. He also called him humble. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin said his new assistant, Chuck Martin, is known for his aggressive recruiting. He also called him humble. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com