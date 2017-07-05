Former Gamecock Herbert Lee Davis back on court as AAU coach

It was only natural that Herbert Lee Davis’ son would ask him to shoot a few in the driveway. The 6-foot-5 swingman, a South Carolina letterman from 1997-2000 and an overseas professional, was always ready.
While coaching the finer points of squaring feet and boxing out, though, Davis thought of other kids who might not have the opportunities his son has. What if he could help more?
“AAU gets a bad rap, because a lot of coaches, a lot of fathers that don’t know much about basketball and kids don’t get the proper skill development,” Davis said. “We had four guys with kids at the same age, so we recruited some other guys and made a team. We wanted to bring something different to the table, so that’s what we did.”
Two nights a week over spring and summer, Davis and other coaches like former USC teammate Aaron Lucas are at local gyms. They’re surrounded by players in fifth through eighth grade – enough for six teams – learning basketball and getting the chance to become noticed.
HoopCity Academy, Davis’ foundation, has a simple motto – “All men are created equal, but some work harder in the offseason.” Throughout the summer, in practices and in AAU tournaments, the players find out exactly what that entails.
“Nowadays, it’s more of the microwave look for these kids. They only see the result, not the work put in,” Davis said. “We’re trying to give that back to those kids. When you have credibility, when you have people like us that played college ball and maybe didn’t have the big-time pro success, they know we’re coming from the heart and our own experiences.”
Davis started three years ago with one team, which is currently his seventh-grade team. Helped by pals Derek Richards, Charles Jackson and Lucas, more and more Midlands parents began to hear about HoopCity and what they brought more than other AAU programs.
The teams draw from Lexington, the Northeast, Pelion and one player commutes from Sumter. Tournaments are scheduled in-state, North Carolina and Georgia and once the eighth-grade team enters high school, it can start branching out to other states.
It’s all about getting noticed, getting names out to as many colleges as possible. There was AAU when Davis (Goose Creek) and Lucas (Columbia) were coming up, but not the level it is today.
“When we were growing up, we took the best guys out of the Midlands. They gathered the best of the best from Columbia and we went out and played,” Lucas said. “The summer rec leagues were really good. Now guys are split off all over the place. I think it’s just over-saturated to a certain degree.”
Davis looked at AAU tournaments and saw it was all about scoring. Get the best players and tell ’em to shoot.
Having played for Eddie Fogler, who stressed defense and fundamentals and letting that create offense, he disagreed with the current approach. HoopCity addresses the entire game, not just scoring.
“I didn’t have a program where everything was housed into one. We do training, camps, specialty training, mentorship and AAU,” Davis said. “This was something I thought was missing in Columbia – producing a kid all-around. When my son took an interest into the game, we started playing, doing the game, really, that’s where it grew from.”
Practice begins after middle-school ball ends (around February). There’s a tryout phase, 2-3 weeks of practice and then travel tournaments every other weekend. Throughout the summer, HoopCity is either practicing or playing every Friday-Saturday-Sunday.
Funding has gotten easier; travel logistics have as well. Davis is still learning as he goes, just as his players are learning that sometimes a kickout to a teammate on the wing is better than drawing a foul against three forwards under the bucket.
“You’ve got to keep playing,” Davis said. “This is what we love to do. We commit ourselves to these kids. We’re tough on them, but we’re here because we want to feed some of that off to them.”
