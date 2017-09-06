Report: South Carolina men to play in Hall of Fame Classic

South Carolina men’s basketball will be part of the 2018 Hall of Fame Classic, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports Network.
The Classic takes place at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Michigan, Providence and George Washington are the other three teams reportedly scheduled for the event.
This year’s event has Northwestern, Texas Tech, Boston College, and La Salle and will be played Nov. 18-19.
The Gamecocks released their SEC schedule for 2017-18, but have yet to release their complete schedule.
It was announced Wednesday USC’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at home against Texas Tech will be Jan. 27 at noon and be televised on ESPN2.
