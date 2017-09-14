Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh

USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks men’s basketball full schedule set

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 14, 2017 10:32 AM

South Carolina on Thursday morning released its full men’s basketball schedule, which includes an opener at Wofford, a trip to Puerto Rico and a January meeting with Texas Tech in Columbia.

The non-conference portion came out Thursday a day after the SEC set its full schedule. Three of those games will tip at 9 p.m.: the home SEC opener against Missouri on Wednesday Jan. 3 (ESPN2); the Tuesday, Jan. 16 home game against Kentucky (ESPN); and the Tuesday, Feb. 13 road game at Tennessee (ESPNU).

South Carolina will play on one of the ESPN channels seven times during SEC play and on the SEC Network 10 times. The USC-Florida game on Feb. 10 tips at noon on CBS.

The Wofford trip brings Frank Martin’s Gamecocks close to top 2018 prospect Zion Williamson in Spartanburg.

Complete game times and television details will be released soon.

USC men’s 2017-18 schedule

NON-CONFERENCE

Oct. 30, Erskine (exhibition)

Nov. 10, at Wofford (7 p.m. ET)

Nov. 13, Western Michigan (non-bracketed game Puerto Rico Tip-Off)

Nov. 16, vs. Illinois State (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2)

Nov. 17, vs. Boise State/UTEP (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU/1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Nov. 19, vs. TBD (Puerto Rico Tip-Off)

Nov. 27, at FIU

Nov. 30, vs. Temple (Under Armour Reunion, New York City)

Dec. 2, UMass

Dec. 6, Wyoming

Dec. 9, Coastal Carolina

Dec. 19, at Clemson (7 p.m. ET/ESPNU)

Dec. 27, vs. Limestone

Jan. 27, vs. Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge, 12 p.m. ET/ESPN2)

SEC SCHEDULE

Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss (6 PM, ESPN2)

Wed., January 3 Missouri (9 PM, ESPN2)

Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt (6:45 PM, SEC Network)

Tue., January 9 at Alabama (7 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., January 13 at Georgia (1 PM, SEC Network)

Tue., January 16 Kentucky (9 PM, ESPN)

Sat., January 20 Tennessee (6 PM, ESPN2)

Wed., January 24 at Florida (7 PM, SEC Network)

Wed., January 31 Mississippi State (8:30 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M (2 PM, ESPN/2)

Tue., February 6 at Arkansas (7 PM, ESPN2)

Sat., February 10 Florida (12 PM, CBS)

Tue., February 13 at Tennessee (9 PM, ESPNU)

Sat., February 17 Auburn (3:30 PM, SEC Network)

Wed., February 21 Georgia (6:30 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State (3:30 PM, SEC Network)

Wed., February 28 LSU (6:30 PM, SEC Network)

Sat., March 3 at Auburn (3:30 PM, SEC Network)

Home games are in BOLD

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said

Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said 1:05

Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said
Sindarius Thornwell preparing for rookie season in the NBA 2:10

Sindarius Thornwell preparing for rookie season in the NBA
SC ProAm concludes sixth season 3:06

SC ProAm concludes sixth season

View More Video