Gamecocks men’s basketball full schedule set

South Carolina on Thursday morning released its full men’s basketball schedule, which includes an opener at Wofford, a trip to Puerto Rico and a January meeting with Texas Tech in Columbia.
IT'S HERE! Check out our 2017-18 non-conference schedule!!— Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) September 14, 2017
57 days until tip-off!!#Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/HDQr2aRPSy
The non-conference portion came out Thursday a day after the SEC set its full schedule. Three of those games will tip at 9 p.m.: the home SEC opener against Missouri on Wednesday Jan. 3 (ESPN2); the Tuesday, Jan. 16 home game against Kentucky (ESPN); and the Tuesday, Feb. 13 road game at Tennessee (ESPNU).
South Carolina will play on one of the ESPN channels seven times during SEC play and on the SEC Network 10 times. The USC-Florida game on Feb. 10 tips at noon on CBS.
The Wofford trip brings Frank Martin’s Gamecocks close to top 2018 prospect Zion Williamson in Spartanburg.
Complete game times and television details will be released soon.
USC men’s 2017-18 schedule
NON-CONFERENCE
Oct. 30, Erskine (exhibition)
Nov. 10, at Wofford (7 p.m. ET)
Nov. 13, Western Michigan (non-bracketed game Puerto Rico Tip-Off)
Nov. 16, vs. Illinois State (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN2)
Nov. 17, vs. Boise State/UTEP (Puerto Rico Tip-Off, 10:30 a.m., ESPNU/1 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Nov. 19, vs. TBD (Puerto Rico Tip-Off)
Nov. 27, at FIU
Nov. 30, vs. Temple (Under Armour Reunion, New York City)
Dec. 2, UMass
Dec. 6, Wyoming
Dec. 9, Coastal Carolina
Dec. 19, at Clemson (7 p.m. ET/ESPNU)
Dec. 27, vs. Limestone
Jan. 27, vs. Texas Tech (Big 12/SEC Challenge, 12 p.m. ET/ESPN2)
SEC SCHEDULE
Sun., December 31 at Ole Miss (6 PM, ESPN2)
Wed., January 3 Missouri (9 PM, ESPN2)
Sat., January 6 Vanderbilt (6:45 PM, SEC Network)
Tue., January 9 at Alabama (7 PM, SEC Network)
Sat., January 13 at Georgia (1 PM, SEC Network)
Tue., January 16 Kentucky (9 PM, ESPN)
Sat., January 20 Tennessee (6 PM, ESPN2)
Wed., January 24 at Florida (7 PM, SEC Network)
Wed., January 31 Mississippi State (8:30 PM, SEC Network)
Sat., February 3 at Texas A&M (2 PM, ESPN/2)
Tue., February 6 at Arkansas (7 PM, ESPN2)
Sat., February 10 Florida (12 PM, CBS)
Tue., February 13 at Tennessee (9 PM, ESPNU)
Sat., February 17 Auburn (3:30 PM, SEC Network)
Wed., February 21 Georgia (6:30 PM, SEC Network)
Sat., February 24 at Mississippi State (3:30 PM, SEC Network)
Wed., February 28 LSU (6:30 PM, SEC Network)
Sat., March 3 at Auburn (3:30 PM, SEC Network)
Home games are in BOLD
Comments