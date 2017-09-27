One of Frank Martin’s former players backs coach in addressing scandal

South Carolina fans are waiting with baited breath to see if fallout from the FBI investigation that swept up former Gamecocks men’s basketball assistant Lamont Evans has any effect on USC’s program.
One of Frank Martin’s former players said the coach was not about the sort of recruiting that has multiple college assistants charged. He even dropped a playful dig just for emphasis.
Michael Beasley, who played one year at Kansas State for Martin, told reporter Mike Vorkunov he did not get paid with the Wildcats and referenced Martin’s approach.
“We did it the right way,” Beasley said. “Frank’s a morally humble guy confident in his ways of basketball recruiting.”
“Man, you guys are just catching on" -- Michael Beasley on FBI's case against NCAA recruiting process. Recommend reading everything he said. pic.twitter.com/H5PoB2H1MY— Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) September 27, 2017
But Beasley, never the model of straight-faced seriousness, has a little more to say about Martin.
“Him throwing a dollar out – listen, he’s cheap,” Beasley said.
South Carolina is not named in the documents the FBI released, but it is referenced by description. Martin is also not referenced.
Although Evans left USC before last season, his influence loomed large on the Gamecocks’ Final Four run. He was vital in recruiting Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier, the top two players on that team.
