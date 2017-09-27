Kansas State freshman Michael Beasley and coach Frank Martin listen to questions in 2008 during a news conference where Beasley announced his decision to participate in the NBA basketball draft
Kansas State freshman Michael Beasley and coach Frank Martin listen to questions in 2008 during a news conference where Beasley announced his decision to participate in the NBA basketball draft Charlie Riedel AP
Kansas State freshman Michael Beasley and coach Frank Martin listen to questions in 2008 during a news conference where Beasley announced his decision to participate in the NBA basketball draft Charlie Riedel AP

USC Men's Basketball

One of Frank Martin’s former players backs coach in addressing scandal

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

September 27, 2017 2:41 PM

South Carolina fans are waiting with baited breath to see if fallout from the FBI investigation that swept up former Gamecocks men’s basketball assistant Lamont Evans has any effect on USC’s program.

One of Frank Martin’s former players said the coach was not about the sort of recruiting that has multiple college assistants charged. He even dropped a playful dig just for emphasis.

Michael Beasley, who played one year at Kansas State for Martin, told reporter Mike Vorkunov‏ he did not get paid with the Wildcats and referenced Martin’s approach.

“We did it the right way,” Beasley said. “Frank’s a morally humble guy confident in his ways of basketball recruiting.”

But Beasley, never the model of straight-faced seriousness, has a little more to say about Martin.

“Him throwing a dollar out – listen, he’s cheap,” Beasley said.

South Carolina is not named in the documents the FBI released, but it is referenced by description. Martin is also not referenced.

Although Evans left USC before last season, his influence loomed large on the Gamecocks’ Final Four run. He was vital in recruiting Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier, the top two players on that team.

More Videos

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M? 2:48

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

Pause
Ridge View's Jibrille Fewell faces alma mater South Pointe 1:33

Ridge View's Jibrille Fewell faces alma mater South Pointe

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle 3:04

Unemployed V.C. Summer hit twice by nuclear debacle

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 3:28

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems 2:34

Doris Fletcher cannot afford to pay for V.C.Summer's problems

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech 2:38

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Virginia Tech

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie? 0:51

Where are the best places in 5 points to take a selfie?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it? 1:40

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

  • Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

    The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

View More Video