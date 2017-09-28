More Videos

  NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme

    The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York

USC Men's Basketball

Ex-USC coach accused of taking bribes had annual salary of $600,000

Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

September 28, 2017 10:48 AM

Lamont Evans, the former South Carolina assistant basketball coach accused taking at least $22,000 in bribes to steer college players toward certain sports agents and financial advisers, is scheduled to make a salary of $600,000 for the 2017-18 season as associate head coach at Oklahoma State.

According to the Tulsa World’s Mark Cooper, Evans’ annual salary of $600,000 is part of a three-year, $1.875-million deal that includes a $25,000 raise each season. Evans is paid monthly -- $50,000 a month, so if he is not terminated by Saturday, the end of September, he could receive his $50,000 payment for October.

Oklahoma State on Tuesday suspended Evans with pay.

However, the paper reports that if Evans’ termination comes because of NCAA rule violations, he could owe the university $100,000.

Evans appeared in court Wednesday and was released on a $50,000 bond ― and on the condition of forfeiture of his Bahamian passport and having no contact with the case’s co-defendants, according to the Tulsa World.

Evans’ next hearing is Oct. 10 in New York.

The six counts he faces ― conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest wire services fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Travel Act conspiracy ― carry a maximum sentence of 80 years.

  Comments  

