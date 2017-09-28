Early season tournament with South Carolina basketball moving in-state

South Carolina men’s basketball’s big non-conference tournament was set to take them all the way to Puerto Rico.
With the island dealing with the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the Gamecocks won’t be leaving the Palmetto State.
ESPN announced the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off will be relocated to Coastal Carolina University in Myrtle Beach. Games will run Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19.
“The aftermath of the hurricane has caused an immense hardship to the island, and our thoughts are with the people of Puerto Rico during this difficult time,” ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and events Pete Derzis said in a satatement. “We are hopeful to be able to return next year to Puerto Rico, where our teams have enjoyed the warm hospitality and rich culture of Puerto Rico for nearly a decade.”
Teams in the field are Appalachian State, Boise State, Illinois State, Iowa State, South Carolina, Tulsa, UTEP and Western Michigan.
Puerto Rico Tip-Off Schedule (subject to change)
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Network
Thu, Nov 16
11:30 a.m.
Illinois State vs. South Carolina
ESPN2
2 p.m.
Boise State vs. UTEP
ESPNU
5:30 p.m.
Iowa State vs. Appalachian State
ESPNU
8 p.m.
Tulsa vs. Western Michigan
ESPNEWS
Fri, Nov 17
10:30 a.m.
Consolation #1
ESPNU
1 p.m.
Semifinal #1
ESPN2
5 p.m.
Consolation #2
ESPNU
7 p.m.
Semifinal #2
ESPNU
Sun, Nov 19
11:30 a.m.
7th Place Game
ESPN3
2 p.m.
5th Place Game
ESPNU
5 p.m.
3rd Place Game
ESPNU
7:30 p.m.
Championship Game
ESPN2
Non-bracketed games: Bridgewater at Appalachian State (Nov. 12), Western Michigan at South Carolina (Nov. 13)
