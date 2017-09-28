Ex-USC coach Lamont Evans fired by Oklahoma State

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

Game preview: Can USC offense keep up with Texas A&M?

What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

Are you as smart as a teenager?

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced charges stemming from an FBI investigation into top NCAA basketball programs that also involved a corrupt scheme with a major sportswear company.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York