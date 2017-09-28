Ex-USC coach Lamont Evans fired by Oklahoma State

Lamont Evans has been fired by Oklahoma State.
The former South Carolina assistant under Frank Martin had been suspended with pay since Tuesday.
Evans, who surrendered to federal marshals Wednesday, was among 10 arrested in an FBI investigation and faces charges of conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities, and wire fraud.
Court documents allege Evans took at least $22,000 in bribes to direct basketball players to agents or financial advisers while at South Carolina and Oklahoma State.
Evans had been hired at Oklahoma State by then head coach Brad Underwood in April 2016. Underwood left after a season to become head coach at Illinois, and new head coach Mike Boynton kept Evans on staff. Evans was promoted to associate head coach and received a $600,000 salary, the Tulsa World reported.
Underwood was the associate head coach under Martin at South Carolina during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Boynton, a former Gamecocks player, was on the USC staff from 2009-2012.
Evans had a three-year $1.875-million deal at Oklahoma State. The World reported that if Evans’ termination was because of NCAA rule violations, he could owe the university $100,000.
Underwood had released a statement on Wednesday, saying he was “surprised” by the arrest of Evans and three other assistant coaches around the country.
“. . . Illinois men’s basketball (is) upholding the highest standards of integrity. I stand ready to assist as needed to protect the game of basketball, and those who play it, on our campus and elsewhere,” Underwood said.
When Underwood hired Evans at Oklahoma State, he had told reporters: “We’re very fortunate to have Lamont join the Cowboy family. I take tremendous comfort with Lamont in terms of who he is and what he stands for. . . He has established recruiting ties all over the country, and I consider him one of the top recruiters in the country. There’s no doubt he’ll benefit our program and our student-athletes for years to come.”
Underwood and Evans spent five seasons together on Frank Martin’s staffs at Kansas State and South Carolina.
Many, including former Gamecocks assistant Matt Figger, credited Evans with recruiting Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier, stars on this past season’s Final Four team.
South Carolina officials have not commented since releasing a statement on Tuesday, saying of the accusations against Evans are “serious” and “are not consistent with University of South Carolina values. Behavior like this will not be tolerated in our programs. Of course, we will cooperate with investigators and we look forward to justice being done in this case. Because this is an ongoing criminal matter, we will have no further comment.”
Evans, who appeared in court Wednesday and was released on a $50,000 bond, has a hearing on Oct. 10 in New York.
The six counts Evans faces ― conspiracy to commit bribery, solicitation of bribes and gratuities by an agent of a federally funded organization, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest wire services fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and Travel Act conspiracy ― carry a maximum sentence of 80 years.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
