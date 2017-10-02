Kansas fans chant ‘We want Zion’ at Jayhawks’ midnight madness

Zion Williamson’s first official visit of his recruitment was to Kansas this past weekend for the Jayhawks’ midnight madness.
The Kansas students serenaded him with “We Want Zion!” chants during the event, according to the Kansas City Star .
Williamson was supposed to visit Kentucky the previous weekend, but the trip was postponed because of a death in the family.
The No. 2 recruit in the 2018 class from Spartanburg, Williamson has official visits scheduled for Duke (Oct. 22) and UCLA (Oct. 27), and he is expected to take an official visit to North Carolina.
He has made unofficial visits to Clemson and South Carolina and both remain in his Top 5.
Williamson plans to reschedule his official visit to Kentucky. The weekend of Big Blue Madness (Oct. 13) is a possibility.
Five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley, the Wildcats’ only commitment for 2018, has said that he’ll be at UK for that event. Williamson and Quickley are friends and have talked about playing together in college, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Phil Kornblut contributed to this story.
