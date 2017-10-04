Dallas Mavericks guard PJ Dozier poses during an NBA basketball team’s media day Sept. 25. Dozier, a former South Carolina standout, made his debut for the Mavs on Wednesday.
Dallas Mavericks guard PJ Dozier poses during an NBA basketball team’s media day Sept. 25. Dozier, a former South Carolina standout, made his debut for the Mavs on Wednesday. Associated Press/LM Otero AP
Dallas Mavericks guard PJ Dozier poses during an NBA basketball team’s media day Sept. 25. Dozier, a former South Carolina standout, made his debut for the Mavs on Wednesday. Associated Press/LM Otero AP

USC Men's Basketball

PJ Dozier gets first look with Mavs in NBA preseason debut

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 04, 2017 10:59 PM

Former South Carolina standout PJ Dozier made his NBA preseason debut Wednesday for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dozier, who played at Spring Valley High School, played five minutes in the fourth quarter and hit a 3-pointer in his only field-goal attempt in the 118-71 win over Chicago Bulls. He also two steals and one rebound.

Dozier declared for the draft after his sophomore year and went undrafted. He played in the Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing a free-agent deal with Dallas Mavericks in July.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time 1:20

Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time
Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said 1:05

Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said
Sindarius Thornwell preparing for rookie season in the NBA 2:10

Sindarius Thornwell preparing for rookie season in the NBA

View More Video