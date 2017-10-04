PJ Dozier gets first look with Mavs in NBA preseason debut

Former South Carolina standout PJ Dozier made his NBA preseason debut Wednesday for the Dallas Mavericks.
Dozier, who played at Spring Valley High School, played five minutes in the fourth quarter and hit a 3-pointer in his only field-goal attempt in the 118-71 win over Chicago Bulls. He also two steals and one rebound.
Dozier declared for the draft after his sophomore year and went undrafted. He played in the Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers before signing a free-agent deal with Dallas Mavericks in July.
