More Videos

1:12 How Gamecock men's basketball success is paying forward to this year's team

1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward?

2:01 Who will start at guard for the Gamecock men's basketball team?

1:29 Frank Martin: 'This university is not being investigated.'

1:20 Frank Martin's wife, Anya, to dance at football half-time

1:05 Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said

2:10 Sindarius Thornwell preparing for rookie season in the NBA

3:06 SC ProAm concludes sixth season

2:22 Sindarius Thornwell returns to Columbia after NBA Summer League

3:08 After five years, Chris Silva got to go home

1:18 NBA star plays at SC ProAm