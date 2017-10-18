South Carolina's South Carolina Gamecocks forwards Maik Kotsar (21) and Chris Silva (30)
USC Men's Basketball

Preseason media poll not kind to South Carolina men’s basketball

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 9:32 AM

South Carolina was picked to finish 11th in the SEC preseason media poll released Wednesday morning.

The Gamecocks are coming off consecutive third-place finishes and a Final Four run, but lost their top three ball handlers, two of which have signed NBA deals.

USC did not place any players on the preseason All-SEC team. Preseason SEC Player of the Year was split three ways between Georgia's Yante Maten, Texas A&M's Robert Williams and Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. Chris Silva and Hassani Gravett are representing the Gamecocks at SEC Media Days.

SEC men’s basketball preseason poll

1. Kentucky

2. Florida

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Missouri

6. Arkansas

7. Vanderbilt

8. Georgia

9. Auburn

10. Ole Miss

11. South Carolina

12. Mississippi State

13. Tennessee

14. L

