  Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season

    South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one.

South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year's team and preseason predictions for this year's one.
South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one. ghadley@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Frank Martin says Gamecocks are ‘in talks’ to host exhibition game for hurricane relief

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 6:41 PM

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin said Wednesday that the program is “in talks” to potentially host an exhibition game for hurricane relief before the season starts.

“I’m not going to let the cat out of the bag before my boss checks all the boxes,” Martin said. “So, we’re in talks.”

Martin’s announcement comes on the heels of Kentucky head coach John Calipari saying that his program will play Morehead State on Oct. 30 to benefit those suffering from hurricanes in Florida and Puerto Rico and wildfires in California. The NCAA granted Kentucky a waiver to play the game.

South Carolina’s only previously scheduled exhibition game is set to take place Oct. 30 against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena.

