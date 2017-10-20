More Videos

'The Shrine Bowl missed out on these two guys' 0:17

"The Shrine Bowl missed out on these two guys"

Pause
Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet 0:56

Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Sindarius Thornwell reached out to Rakym Felder. Here's what he said

    Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell gave some advice to suspended guard Rakym Felder this week.

Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell gave some advice to suspended guard Rakym Felder this week. lbezjak@thestate.com
Former South Carolina standout Sindarius Thornwell gave some advice to suspended guard Rakym Felder this week. lbezjak@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Sindarius Thornwell makes NBA debut

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 12:56 AM

Former South Carolina men's basketball star Sindarius Thornwell made his NBA debut Thursday night, when he checked in for the Los Angeles Clippers against the LA Lakers late in the fourth quarter. The Lancaster product was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks, and then traded to the Clippers.

He hit a 3 almost as soon as he came in and finished with three points on one shot in three minutes. The Clippers won 108-92 and were well ahead when Thornwell entered the game.

He became the first USC player to see the floor in the NBA since Renaldo Balkman in 2012.

Thornwell capped his four-year Gamecocks career by becoming the school's first SEC Player of the Year, and then leading the program to the first Final Four in its history. He averaged an SEC-best 21.4 points and 2.1 steals per game last season. He shot over 40 percent from the floor (44.4) for the first time in his college career.

The Clippers are retooling this season after seeing Chris Paul leave for Houston in the offseason.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'The Shrine Bowl missed out on these two guys' 0:17

"The Shrine Bowl missed out on these two guys"

Pause
Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet 0:56

Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast 1:58

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

    South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee.

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

View More Video