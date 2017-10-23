National analyst gives game-by-game projection for USC’s basketball season

More Videos 0:26 Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy Pause 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 2:21 Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33 Echols: We must support Charlottesville leaders in face of terrorism 1:59 The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 2:48 Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:02 Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 4:32 Muschamp recaps big win over Vols: 'The heart of our football team shows up again' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee. South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was in midseason form Wednesday as he spoke to the media at SEC media day in Nashville, Tennessee. ghadley@thestate.com