South Carolina, Va. Tech starting with hurricane relief game, but it’s only a start

Through on-court competition and off-the-floor community service, South Carolina and Virginia Tech basketball players are going to be spending plenty of time with each other next weekend.
Among the variety of topics USC coach Frank Martin addressed during a Thursday press conference at Colonial Life Arena, he perhaps was passionate in detailing the Gamecocks’ upcoming benefit showcase with the Hokies.
South Carolina will host Virginia Tech on Nov. 5 in an exhibition game titled “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief.” Tickets for the matchup are $10, with all proceeds going to those impacted by the recent storms in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico. That much was announced earlier this week.
Martin said Thursday the charity efforts will go further than that, however. On Nov. 4, after the two teams play each other in a closed scrimmage, the Gamecocks and Hokies will participate in some form of community service project in Columbia.
“Since the money being raised is going to go to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico,” Martin said, “we also wanted to make sure that we impacted this community, so both teams are going to be doing stuff in the community.”
Martin and Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams brainstormed this activity during a recent phone conversation.
“Our players, unfortunately – and when I say ‘ours,’ I’m talking about college basketball players – are being prepared to think that it’s all about them,” Martin said. “And our big mission in college basketball is to teach them it’s not about you, it’s about you being a part of this.
“Buzz and I are very adamant about that. Buzz and I, we speak about how we conduct our programs, about life, about kids, the whole thing. So when this got passed, he and I immediately got on the phone and we started coming up with ideas and plans.”
Martin said more details on the project will be provided shortly.
“It’s need to be powerful,” Martin said. “And we can’t make all this money from folks from pretty much this area and then ship it up other places. That’s awesome that our people are willing to do that, but we also have to impact this community that’s supporting the cause. So that’s what we’re trying to do.”
