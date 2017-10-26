More Videos

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Pause
Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Frank Martin, ‘We block a lot more shots than we ever have around here.’ 1:16

Frank Martin, ‘We block a lot more shots than we ever have around here.’

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

  • Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

    South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?'

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?' Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?' Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Va. Tech coach: ‘I’m the biggest Frank Martin fan in the world’

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 4:57 PM

CHARLOTTE

Frank Martin’s teams have faced off against Buzz Williams’ teams for years in “secret” preseason scrimmages.

This year’s matchup between South Carolina and Virginia Tech will be open to the public and will support hurricane relief efforts in Texas, South Florida and Puerto Rico.

The “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” exhibition was announced this week and will be played Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Williams spoke about how the game came about during ACC Media Day on Wednesday in Charlotte.

“This will be Frank and I’s ninth year playing against one another, and we just alternate home and away, regardless of where we’re employed, and it’s just been that way. Obviously I’ve known coach a long time,” Williams said. “I just love the game for what it’s going to do for the families that have been impacted by the hurricane. That’s why we’re doing it.”

Williams and Martin tried to add more excitement to the game, but their idea was shot down by the NCAA.

Still, they are excited to be able to aid hurricane relief efforts and are working on ways to raise more money.

“We tried really hard, the NCAA blocked it, we tried really hard to get an ESPN network to broadcast it and let Frank and I do the commentating, just in hopes to sell tickets,” Williams said. “We’re not doing it for competitive reasons. We’re doing it to try to help the families. We’re also going to try to do something that Saturday night to raise some more money. We’re still trying to figure out what that is, but yea, I’m the biggest Frank Martin fan in the world.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball 1:20

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

Pause
Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 0:57

Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 3:01

Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 4:08

Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Frank Martin, ‘We block a lot more shots than we ever have around here.’ 1:16

Frank Martin, ‘We block a lot more shots than we ever have around here.’

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

  • Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

    South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?'

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball

View More Video