Va. Tech coach: ‘I’m the biggest Frank Martin fan in the world’

More Videos 1:20 Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball Pause 0:57 Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 3:01 Brad Brownell previews Clemson season at ACC Media Day 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 4:08 Game preview: Spotlight on USC run game, pass rush vs. Vandy 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:16 Frank Martin, ‘We block a lot more shots than we ever have around here.’ 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Who are these bums? Things have changed for South Carolina basketball South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?' South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?' Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin says 5 years ago, visiting teams came into Colonial Life, and said, 'Who are these bums?' Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com