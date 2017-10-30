Photos: South Carolina vs. Erskine basketball

South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) dribbles the ball against Erskine's Trent Smoot during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin communicates with players during an exhibition game against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina forward Chris Silva attempts a shot during an exhibition game against Erksine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina forward Khadim Gueye (12) attempts a pass during an exhibition game against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina's Felipe Haase looks for an open teammate during an exhibition game against Erksine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina forward Ibrahim Doumbia (14) attempts a pass against Erskine's Fineto Lungwana during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin communicates with a player during an exhibition game against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina guard Hassani Gravett (2) dribbles the ball during an exhibition game against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina guard Kory Holden dribbles the ball during an exhibition game against Erksine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina fans react to free t-shirts during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina fans react to free t-shirts during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina forward Ibrahim Doumbia (14) attempts a pass during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina guard Kory Holden (1) dribbles the ball during an exhibition game against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina guard Kory Holden (1) dribbles the ball during an exhibition game against Erskine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin communicates wit a payer during an exhibition game against Erksine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Members of the USC band mock the opposing team during an exhibition game against Erksine at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina forward Justin Minaya (10) dribbles the ball against Erskine during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Erskine 85-44.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
Fans react to free t-shirts during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State
South Carolina guard Wesley Myers dribbles the ball against Erksine's Jordan Watson during an exhibition game at Colonial Life Arena on Oct. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford
Special to The State