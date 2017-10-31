What we learned from South Carolina’s first exhibition game

Frank Martin is now 6-0 in exhibition games as South Carolina’s coach. The Gamecocks on Monday whipped Erskine, 85-44, at Colonial Life Arena.
There was some good, some bad and some in-between.
Here’s what we learned:
Of all the newcomers, Justin Minaya was most impressive: The 6-foot-5 freshman started at the three-position and delivered with 13 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes. On a night when most of the eight newcomers – as Martin admitted – played nervous, Minaya looked comfortable alongside veterans Chris Silva, Hassani Gravett and Maik Kotsar. The smooth lefty should help fill the big guard void left by Sindarius Thornwell and P.J. Dozier.
A quiet debut for Holden: Silva, Gravett and Kotsar cracking the starting lineup wasn’t a surprise. That trio not being joined by Holden raised at least one set of eyebrows. The Delaware transfer has been raved about this preseason. Holden’s proven scoring ability – see nearly 900 points in his two seasons as a Blue Hen – will eventually translate to Columbia, but Monday wasn’t Holden’s night. The junior, perhaps still rusty following his knee injury, didn’t score in his 19 minutes off the bench. “He was trying to be aggressive, but he was trying to be aggressive after the fact,” Martin said. “And that leads you to failure. You got to be aggressive before the play actually takes place.”
Silva had as many 3s as fouls: On most nights this season, Silva will be USC’s best player. His game, which now includes a confident stroke from range (see a made 3-pointer in the first half), has improved. The key now is to showcase those skills for longer stretches of time. Silva averaged 3.8 fouls a game and fouled out of 10 contests last season. Such trends can’t continue in 2017-18. Silva fouled just once in 15 minutes Monday.
Martin’s practice assessments weren’t all off: South Carolina, after being called the best shooting team Martin’s ever had, went nine-for-35 from 3 on Monday. Sure, that bold statement didn’t immediately come to life, but Martin also called this bunch the best passing and the fastest he’s had since arriving in Columbia six years ago. The Gamecocks on Monday had 14 assists – including three from 6-foot-9 freshman forward Felipe Haase – against 12 turnovers. Their athleticism, which included a highlight-reel put-back slam from Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia, was easily noticed by the opposition. “They’re going to be a talented team,” said Erskine coach Mark Peeler. “People who don’t think they’re going to challenge like they did last year, they’re probably going to be wrong about that.”
