USC vs. Virginia Tech game info, how to watch, story lines

Who: Virginia Tech (22-11, 10-8 ACC in 2016-17) at South Carolina (26-11, 12-6 SEC)
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Colonial Life Arena
What: “Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief” exhibition game
Watch: There is no TV broadcast of the game, but you can stream it digitally through SEC Network Plus via the WatchESPN app
Radio: 107.5 The Game
Series: South Carolina leads, 18-13
Last meeting: Dec. 5, 1997 – South Carolina 74, Virginia Tech 73 in Charlotte, N.C.
Winning streak: South Carolina, one game
VIRGINIA TECH
Coach: Buzz Williams (206-134 in 11 seasons overall; fourth season at Virginia Tech – 53-48)
Projected starters: G Justin Bibbs (9.2 ppg in 2016-17), G Ahmed Hill (11.4), G Justin Robinson (10.4), F Kerry Blackshear (6.2 in 2015-16, DNP last season), F P.J. Horne (freshman)
Notes: This is Virginia Tech’s only exhibition game. … Chris Clarke, a 6-foot-6 junior forward who has averaged double figures in scoring in each of the past two seasons, suffered a torn ACL last February. He’s expected to miss at least a part of this season . ... The Hokies are entered as an 11-seed in Sports Illustrated’s preseason NCAA tournament projection, posted this week . ... Virginia Tech made the Big Dance last season for the first time in a decade. … Freshman guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a four-star prospect, is the highest rated recruit in the Williams era.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (213-128 in 10 seasons overall; sixth season at USC — 96-74)
Projected starters: G Hassani Gravett (3.2), G Frank Booker (5.7), G/F Justin Minaya (freshman), F Chris Silva (10.2), C Maik Kotsar (5.8)
Notes: In USC’s first exhibition game – an 85-44 win against Erskine on Oct. 30 – the Gamecocks attempted 15 more 3-pointers (35) than their game average last season. ... South Carolina shot 65 percent (20 for 31) on 2-pointers against Erskine. ... The Gamecocks are 6-0 under Martin in exhibition games, winning by an average of 25 points. ... In its last game against an ACC foe, South Carolina upset Duke in the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament.
STORY LINES
1. Rotation experiments
Martin at times looked at the players he had on the floor against Erskine and thought to himself, “Why are you playing those guys together?”
The USC coach said there was no rhyme or reason to starters and rotations in the fist exhibition game. Expect differences in both Sunday.
2. Real competition
South Carolina and Virginia Tech are set to play a closed scrimmage Saturday. How that impacts the nature of Sunday’s game is unknown.
Either way, the Hokies represent an intriguing challenge. There’s no reigning NCAA tournament team on USC’s regular season nonconference schedule. You might not see a better opponent in CLA until January.
3. Backcourt battle
With Clarke sidelined, Virginia Tech’s strength is in its backcourt. Bibbs, Hill and Robinson are veteran guards expected to challenge a USC bunch still getting to know one another.
Gravett, from his point guard position, had more turnovers (five) than assists (three) against Erskine. The South Carolina backcourt is a collection of unknowns. Gravett, who spent 35 games in a Gamecocks uniform last season, is trying to create chemistry with the likes of Booker (transfer), Minaya (freshman), David Beatty (freshman), Kory Holden (transfer) and Wesley Myers (transfer).
