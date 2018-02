More Videos

1:39 What's next for Gamecocks, offense after exhibition games?

0:50 Frank Martin on USC players-only meeting: “Hopefully they kumbaya-ed and drank some hot tea”

1:46 Perry Dozier pleased with son's progress in NBA's G-League

1:07 South Carolina guard and Philadelphia native David Beatty makes Super Bowl pick

1:14 Frank Martin recaps loss to Mississippi State

0:46 Take a look at the Gamecocks loss to Mississippi State

1:41 Devan Downey reflects on time at South Carolina, playing overseas

2:54 How Frank Martin tracks the Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament chances

1:17 South Carolina’s Frank Martin updates Kory Holden’s status

1:05 Frank Martin: Gamecocks close to being a good team

1:32 Lack of toughness critical in Gamecocks loss to Texas Tech

0:28 Frank Martin recaps Gamecocks basketball's Texas Tech loss