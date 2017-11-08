USC basketball recruiting: Where things stand as early signing period begins

1:16 Heathwood Hall's Maryah Nasir discusses why she picked South Carolina Pause

2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!'

1:29 Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

2:21 Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

1:03 They were paid how much?

2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

0:56 How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators