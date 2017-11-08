South Carolina backcourt to receive boost in season opener

After a game off, Kory Holden will be a go Friday when South Carolina begins its regular season at Wofford.
USC coach Frank Martin said as much Wednesday during a press conference at Colonial Life Arena.
Holden, a junior guard, was held out Sunday when the Gamecocks played their final exhibition game against Virginia Tech. The Delaware transfer had his left knee wrapped.
“Kory’s fine,” Martin said. “Like I said over the weekend, if that would have been a real game, he would have dressed and I would have thrown him out there.
“He’s fine. Like anyone coming off an injury, he’s trying to get to a place of peace with his own body. That’s just normal, it is what it is. There’s nothing you can do to circumvent that process. He’ll get there.
“He’s fine, he’ll play.”
Holden had minor knee surgery last season, his sit-out year after transferring. The 6-foot-1, 197-pounder averaged nearly 15 points per game in two seasons with Delaware.
Holden played 16 minutes against Erskine on Oct. 30 in South Carolina’s first exhibition game. He had one rebound and two assists, but missed both of his field goal attempts and didn’t score.
