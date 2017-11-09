South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) battles for position in the second half of their NCAA tournament game against Marquette at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in the NCAA Tournament.
USC Men's Basketball

South Carolina at Wofford: How to watch, what to watch for

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

November 09, 2017 6:14 PM

Game info

Who: South Carolina (26-11, 12-6 SEC in 2016-17) at Wofford (16-17, 10-8 Southern Conference)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Line: South Carolina by 6

KenPom prediction: South Carolina 76, Wofford 69

TV: WatchESPN app (Play-by-play: Jason Patterson; Analyst: Dave Odom)

Radio: Gamecock Radio Network (Play-by-play: Derek Scott; Analyst: Casey Manning)

Series: South Carolina leads, 43-19

Last meeting: Dec. 28, 2011 — South Carolina 57, Wofford 45, Columbia

Winning streak: South Carolina, two games

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (213-128 in 10 seasons overall; Sixth season at USC — 96-74)

Projected starters: G Hassani Gravett (3.2 in 2016-17); G Frank Booker (5.7); G/F Justin Minaya (freshman); F Chris Silva (10.2); C Maik Kotsar (5.8)

Notes: South Carolina has won its last 16 season openers. This is USC’s first season opener on the road since 2005. ... The Gamecocks didn’t play their first true road game last season until Dec. 17 at South Florida. They went 6-5 in true road games. ... Martin is 10-0 all-time in season openers.

WOFFORD

Coach: Mike Young (248-226 in 15 seasons at Wofford)

Projected starters: G Fletcher Magee (18.6), G Nathan Hoover (7.8), G Donovan Theme-Love (2.7), F Cameron Jackson (12.6), C Matthew Pegram (5.1)

Notes: Wofford was picked by the league’s coaches to finish sixth in the Southern Conference. … Magee, a 6-foot-4 junior, and Jackson, a 6-8 junior, made preseason All-SoCon. ... This is the Terriers’ first game against an SEC opponent since a 91-69 loss to LSU in last season’s opener.

STORYLINES

1. Shooting woes

South Carolina attempted 68 3-pointers in its two exhibition games, making just 16 of them (23.5 percent).

A third straight poor showing on the perimeter could lead to the program’s first season-opening loss since 2000. Wofford last season was third in the SoCon in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to make 34 percent of its attempts.

2. Dangerous opponent

Wofford returns two of its top three scorers from a team that advanced to the semifinal round of its conference tournament.

The Terriers will also be fired up to open their new arena with South Carolina, Final Four participants from a year ago.

It’ll be a true test for Martin and his eight new players.

3. Spotlight on Gravett

As last seen USC’s point guard was scoring 13 points in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Virginia Tech. The performance made up for a first half that included more turnovers (four) than points (two).

Which Gravett shows up Friday? It could determine Carolina’s result.

