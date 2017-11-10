Gamecocks star nets honor from SEC basketball coaches

More Videos 1:09 This is where the Gamecocks will open their season Friday Pause 0:48 Police video of sexual assault suspect 3:37 Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida? 2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 1:25 Channing Tindall: I felt like Superman putting on Army All-American jersey 5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 0:30 USC's Muschamp positive about other schools, even when recruiting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one. South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one. ghadley@thestate.com