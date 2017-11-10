More Videos

  Chris Silva talks Final Four, upcoming season

    South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year's team and preseason predictions for this year's one.

South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one. ghadley@thestate.com
South Carolina forward Chris Silva addressed the media Oct. 18 at SEC media day, talking about last year’s team and preseason predictions for this year’s one. ghadley@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

Gamecocks star nets honor from SEC basketball coaches

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 10, 2017 11:11 AM

The SEC unveiled its men's basketball coaches preseason All-SEC team, and a Gamecock made the cut.

South Carolina forward Chris Silva made the second team. USC had Sindarius Thornwell on last year’s All-SEC team (he also won preseason player of the year).

Silva averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21 minutes a game as part of South Carolina’s first ever Final Four team.

Thirteen different schools are represented on the two teams with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M having two selections each. In all, 40 different players received votes for the coaches' teams.

The 2017-18 season officially tip off this evening with 13 SEC teams in action. Conference play is set to begin on December 30 and the 2018 SEC Tournament will be March 7-11 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.

2018 SEC Men's Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team

First Team All-SEC

KeVaughn Allen - Florida

Yante Maten - Georgia

Kevin Knox - Kentucky

Deandre Burnett - Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon - Mississippi St.

Michael Porter, Jr. - Missouri

Tyler Davis - Texas A&M

Robert Williams - Texas A&M

Matthew Fisher-Davis - Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Braxton Key - Alabama

Collin Sexton - Alabama

Jaylen Barford - Arkansas

Daryl Macon - Arkansas

Mustapha Heron - Auburn

Chris Chiozza - Florida

Terence Davis - Ole Miss

Hamidou Diallo - Kentucky

Chris Silva - South Carolina

Grant Williams - Tennessee

