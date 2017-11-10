Gamecocks star nets honor from SEC basketball coaches

The SEC unveiled its men's basketball coaches preseason All-SEC team, and a Gamecock made the cut.
South Carolina forward Chris Silva made the second team. USC had Sindarius Thornwell on last year’s All-SEC team (he also won preseason player of the year).
Silva averaged 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21 minutes a game as part of South Carolina’s first ever Final Four team.
Thirteen different schools are represented on the two teams with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas A&M having two selections each. In all, 40 different players received votes for the coaches' teams.
The 2017-18 season officially tip off this evening with 13 SEC teams in action. Conference play is set to begin on December 30 and the 2018 SEC Tournament will be March 7-11 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.
2018 SEC Men's Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC team
First Team All-SEC
KeVaughn Allen - Florida
Yante Maten - Georgia
Kevin Knox - Kentucky
Deandre Burnett - Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon - Mississippi St.
Michael Porter, Jr. - Missouri
Tyler Davis - Texas A&M
Robert Williams - Texas A&M
Matthew Fisher-Davis - Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Braxton Key - Alabama
Collin Sexton - Alabama
Jaylen Barford - Arkansas
Daryl Macon - Arkansas
Mustapha Heron - Auburn
Chris Chiozza - Florida
Terence Davis - Ole Miss
Hamidou Diallo - Kentucky
Chris Silva - South Carolina
Grant Williams - Tennessee
Comments