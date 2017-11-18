Doc Rivers says Sindarius Thornwell has brought toughness to Clippers

Clippers coach pleased with rookie and former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell.
Team will play Thursday in tournament
Gamecocks play aggressive defense to beat Western Michigan
The South Carolina men's basketball team's Final Four banner was unveiled before Monday night’s game against Western Michigan.
Gamecocks impressive in season opener
South Carolina opens the 2017-18 basketball season Friday at Wofford's brand new Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.
Frank Martin explains reasons behind USC's early season trip to in-state mid-major.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin thanks fans for giving to the Hoops 4 Hurricane Relief campaign.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin and guard Hassani Gravett wrap up the Gamecocks' exhibition season.
Watch South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball, Frank Martin get Final Four rings
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin had mixed feelings about his team’s 85-44 exhibition win over Erskine on Monday night.