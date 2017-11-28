Frank Martin provides Rakym Felder update

More Videos 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman Pause 1:07 Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament 2:09 Recruit Tyreek Johnson ready to finally join Gamecocks football 1:40 What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 2:03 Blythewood coach Zeke Washington after 75-56 season-opening win over Ridge View 6:47 Dabo Swinney previews ACC title game 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 1:15 A house divided is going to be a house 1:57 Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday. Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday. aramspacher@thestate.com

Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday. aramspacher@thestate.com