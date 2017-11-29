Why Frank Martin feels the Gamecocks are benefiting from life on the road

More Videos 1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation Pause 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:59 Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 1:40 What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:15 A house divided is going to be a house 3:38 Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina’s play in Conway tournament Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday. Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday. aramspacher@thestate.com

Gamecocks finish in fifth place after win over Western Michigan on Sunday. aramspacher@thestate.com