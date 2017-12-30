How South Carolina can keep wins coming when shots aren’t falling

More Videos 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 Pause 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:18 Stephen Garcia’s opinion on USC coordinator 1:21 Former USC QB Garcia coaching quarterbacks 1:33 Frank Martin, USC turn focus to SEC play 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 1:11 Sights and sounds from South Carolina's Outback Bowl Friday practice 1:59 Holiday lights give Gamecock fan chance to troll Clemson 9:40 Clemson's Tony Elliott previews Sugar Bowl matchup vs. Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

