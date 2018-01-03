South Carolina without its point guard for a second straight game

Hassani Gravett is out again.
South Carolina announced Wednesday that its starting point guard will miss the Missouri game with a sprained ankle. Gravett, who started USC’s first 12 games this season and leads the Gamecocks in assists, didn’t play in Sunday’s SEC opener at Ole Miss, either.
Coach Frank Martin said in Oxford the “expectation” was for Gravett to return against the Tigers, but “only God controls healing. The rest of us are sitting back and hoping that healing process takes place the right way.”
It’s likely senior Wes Myers will start again in Gravett’s place.
USC is 9-4. Mizzou is 10-3. Tip-time is 9 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.
