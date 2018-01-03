South Carolina without its point guard for a second straight game

More Videos 1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? Pause 0:21 Building fire on Percival Road 1:25 What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 2:27 Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 0:50 Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week 2:10 Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss 1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:32 Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 4:50 Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2017. South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2017. aramspacher@thestate.com

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2017. aramspacher@thestate.com