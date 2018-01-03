More Videos

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Pause
Building fire on Percival Road 0:21

Building fire on Percival Road

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 2:27

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week 0:50

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss 2:10

Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 0:32

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 4:50

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

  • Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss

    South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2017.

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2017. aramspacher@thestate.com
South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin addresses the media following USC’s loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2017. aramspacher@thestate.com

USC Men's Basketball

South Carolina without its point guard for a second straight game

By Andrew Ramspacher

aramspacher@thestate.com

January 03, 2018 07:46 PM

Hassani Gravett is out again.

South Carolina announced Wednesday that its starting point guard will miss the Missouri game with a sprained ankle. Gravett, who started USC’s first 12 games this season and leads the Gamecocks in assists, didn’t play in Sunday’s SEC opener at Ole Miss, either.

Coach Frank Martin said in Oxford the “expectation” was for Gravett to return against the Tigers, but “only God controls healing. The rest of us are sitting back and hoping that healing process takes place the right way.”

It’s likely senior Wes Myers will start again in Gravett’s place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

USC is 9-4. Mizzou is 10-3. Tip-time is 9 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale? 1:07

Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

Pause
Building fire on Percival Road 0:21

Building fire on Percival Road

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama 2:27

Emotional Christian Wilkins recaps Clemson’s loss to Alabama

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week 0:50

Look: USC target Dylan Wonnum at Under Armour game week

Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss 2:10

Frank Martin proud of South Carolina’s fight in loss to Ole Miss

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge 1:28

Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 0:34

Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC 0:32

Snow begins falling in Pawleys Island SC

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 4:50

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

  • South Carolina target Chico Carter Jr. on Frank Martin: “I would play for him.”

    Cardinal Newman point guard and South Carolina basketball target Chico Carter Jr. discusses his recruitment.

South Carolina target Chico Carter Jr. on Frank Martin: “I would play for him.”

View More Video