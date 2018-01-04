Good, bad and a lot of ugly from South Carolina’s loss to Missouri

1:40 Why not just lower rates? Dominion exec on why SC power customers will get refunds Pause

1:07 Will SC power customers get their money back after SCANA sale?

14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

2:19 The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season

0:52 Look: Clemson QB signee Trevor Lawrence in action

3:41 Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell talks about acquisition of SCANA

0:34 Look: Perry Orth working with Dakereon Joyner

0:25 Watch a timelapse of snow blanketing the Midlands

1:28 Kershaw sheriff’s office show nighttime car chase ending in river plunge