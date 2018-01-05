As SEC play continues, South Carolina freshman Justin Minaya seeks return to old form

Justin Minaya on Friday didn’t have to look far for someone he could relate to. Maik Kotsar was seated to Minaya’s immediate left inside the media room at Colonial Life Arena.

Minaya is a promising South Carolina basketball player who is quickly learning the difference between SEC competition and the other opponents on USC’s schedule. Kotsar is a sophomore who wore Minaya’s shoes just a season earlier.

“It’s hard,” Kotsar said. “I went through it last year. Started off non-conference play pretty good and then during conference play, I didn’t play too good.

“But that’s the thing, we’re a team, we’re a family. We have to stay together and have to keep our heads up, have to support each other through the good and bad times.”

The Gamecocks (9-5, 0-2 SEC) host Vanderbilt (6-8, 1-1) at 6:45 Saturday night. They’ll be looking to avoid their first 0-3 start in SEC play in four years. They’ll also seek the return of solid production from their top rookie.

Minaya, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing, entered USC’s Dec. 19 game at Clemson with double-digit scoring efforts in six of his previous seven games. Coach Frank Martin raved about the freshman’s “willingness to accept responsibility.” Minaya was turning into Carolina’s most consistent two-way player.

But a recent stretch suggests he’s not immune to rough patches.

Minaya is averaging four points over the Gamecocks’ last four games. He’s missed 16 of his last 22 shots.

“I usually come out and try to get started early,” Minaya said, “because usually when I start off early I get in a groove. There’ll be games ... I made the first shot against Coastal (Carolina), I made the first shot against Missouri, so I usually try to do that. But lately I’ve been struggling to find a groove and get in a good rhythm.

“Also, the competition has grown with SEC play and everything. It’s a new start for me and everything. So I’m just trying to figure that all out.”

Kotsar, a 6-10 forward, averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and shot 58 percent from the floor during non-conference play last year. Those numbers dipped to 4.2, 4.6 and 41 during the SEC schedule.

“The older guys told me it’s totally different,” Minaya said. “When SEC play starts, it’s a totally different game, the intensity of the game, the speed of the game. Even at Ole Miss, it’s totally different than non-conference.”

Minaya didn’t have a field goal attempt in the second half against the Rebels. He went 3 of 7 in Wednesday’s loss to the Tigers.

“It’s harder to get open looks,” Minaya said. “But if we could execute Coach’s offense more, it would be easier to find open looks.”

Gravett status update

Martin said during his “Carolina Calls” radio show Thursday evening that injured point guard Hassani Gravett is now walking without limp.

“But there’s a difference in walking and actually having to chase a guy around the court and jump and cut and do all the things that go with it,” Martin said. “But he’s going to try and do everything in his power to go on Saturday. If he’s able, he’ll go.”

Gravett, who sprained his ankle during practice last weekend, has missed two straight games.

