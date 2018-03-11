South Carolina and the NIT: Final details and how to watch selection show

59 What Frank Martin said about RPI and the NIT Pause

129 Frank Booker reflects on USC’s loss, looks forward to postseason

50 Watch: South Carolina avenges loss to Mississippi

34 Mike Anderson: How South Carolina has improved since last Arkansas game

74 Maik Kotsar’s mindset? ‘Get a win. Had to get a win.’

76 South Carolina's Justin Minaya: ‘You gotta win and survive.’

46 ‘Powerful.’ South Carolina players react to Frank Martin ESPN story

97 ‘I’m still learning.’ Chris Silva reflects on junior season.

59 Frank Martin explains why he shared inspirational story with ESPN