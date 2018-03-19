Gamecock, Tiger fans can agree that it's great to be interviewed by this kid

During the South Carolina men's basketball team's run to the Final Four last year, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin enhanced his profile.
While USC's success brought Martin the most attention of his coaching career, it's possible his most memorable moment happened away from the basketball court.
Martin, known as much for his scowl and intensity, melted hearts with his exchange with a then-13-year-old reporter. After being asked a question by Max Bonnstetter at a news conference, Martin marveled at the youngster's polish and poise.
“I wish I could express myself like that when I was his age,” Martin said before the Gamecocks played Florida in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. “I’m telling you, that is as articulate and good a question as I’ve been asked all year. That was powerful stuff.”
Never miss a local story.
Bonnstetter, who worked for Sports Illustrated Kids, asked Martin, “When you coach and teach your team defense, what’s more important, technique or attitude?”
Martin’s response: “First of all, a lot of respect to you. That’s a heck of a question. I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s the first time anyone’s ever asked me that. That’s a heck of a question.”
The interaction was a hit on social media, and won Martin fans beyond the Gamecock faithful.
While this season didn't go as well for Martin or USC, the coach has remain involved with the NCAA Tournament. He is serving as a studio analyst for the CBS-TBS coverage of the championship event.
This afforded Martin a chance to interact with Bonnstetter once again. The coach and the kid from California got to exchange pleasantries in a video chat.
The moment was captured on Twitter, and Martin was caught wearing his trademark scowl.
For his part, Bonnstetter was all smiles with the coach who helped put him on the map.
"Great to see @FrankMartin_SC and @maxhoopssports connecting tonight to share in the joys of March Madness," college basketball analyst Seth Davis tweeted.
Since last season, Bonnstetter has become a staple in locker rooms and around NCAA teams playing in the tournament. His Twitter feed is loaded with posts of him diligently at work, talking to college basketball and NBA players.
One of his most recent interviews was with Clemson head coach Brad Brownell. He chatted with Bonnstetter fresh off his Tigers' 84-53 thrashing of Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16.
"In my opinion, your team looks to be the happiest team in March Madness. You guys were out there smiling, having fun. laughing almost the entire game, Why is it so important to be enthusiastic, and have fun while you're playing?" Bonnstetter asked a beaming Brownell, who even gave the young reporter a supportive pat on the arm during the question.
"The personality of our team is our guys are really loose, they like each other and I think that friendship is where our real unity comes from," Brownell said. "We want our guys to have fun. We work extremely hard, we prepare, we practice hard. But we want to enjoy what we're doing.
"When you're smiling, laughing having fun with your friends, that's when you're going to play your best."
Brownell's team is doing that. Other than cutting down the nets to end the season, being interviewed by Bonnstetter might be the next surest sign of success.
Comments