Frank Martin: 'Really happy for K Staters everywhere'

A year after Frank Martin made the Final Four, the South Carolina coach's former team is on the brink of doing the same.
Kansas State on Thursday night upset fifth-seeded Kentucky, 61-58, in a South Regional semifinal. The ninth-seeded Wildcats face No. 11 Loyola-Chicago at 6:09 p.m. Saturday in Atlanta for a chance at their first Final Four since 1964.
Martin, who led Kansas State from 2007-12, took the Wildcats to five NCAA tournaments, including an Elite Eight run in 2010. He tweeted his support for the Big 12 program Friday morning.
"Thx @KStateMBB for posting the video of Ernie Barrett in the locker room. It made me emotional," Martin posted. "I know what beating Kentucky meant to him. Great stuff by Coach Bruce (Weber) and all of his guys. Really happy for K Staters everywhere. U guys got this."
Barrett, 88, is a former Kansas State player and athletics director. He was on the 1951 team that lost to Kentucky in the national championship. Thursday's win was Kansas State's first-ever against UK, snapping a nine-game losing streak.
Weber, who replaced Martin in 2012, is in his fourth Big Dance with the Wildcats.
Martin's Gamecocks went 17-16 this season, missing the NCAA Tournament and NIT for the first time in three years.
