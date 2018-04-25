What Ray Tanner would tell potential suitors about Rakym Felder

There’s long been two sides to discussion about Rakym Felder.

“An unbelievable young man” is what Frank Martin called him in December when the South Carolina basketball coach announced Felder’s re-enrollment at USC. It was in that same teleconference when Martin noted Felder’s “bad mistake” that led to the point guard’s initial departure from the team and school.

South Carolina announced Monday that Felder is officially done with the Gamecocks. The twice-arrested sophomore ran out of chances, leading Martin to say in a release, “I’m disappointed that he did not take advantage of the opportunity to fully return to our program.”

What specifically caused the latest development is unknown at this point, but it’s clear Felder didn’t meet Martin’s expectations.

Felder, as a freshman, averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists on a Final Four team. The Brooklyn native will likely receive attention from other schools.

Also expected is for those schools to call Martin and USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner for more information on Felder. What would they say?

Tanner, making a Wednesday afternoon appearance on 107.5 The Game, was asked such a question.

“It would be candid,” Tanner told Jay Philips and Tommy Moody. “Whether it’s coming from Coach Martin or whether it’s coming from me, you talk about all the positive things about a young man like Rakym Felder, but you also have to be honest and transparent about some of the situations that didn’t go well and maybe why they didn’t go well.

“So it’s an honesty situation. And then the next school would have to make a decision whether or not they want to engage.”

Felder was suspended in mid-August after a July 13, 2017, arrest that, according to police reports, started with Felder spitting on a woman, triggering a “large brawl.” The charges have since been dropped.

That was Felder’s second suspension from the team. He also was arrested Oct. 23, 2016, after an incident at bar involving a Columbia police officer.

Martin chose not to play Felder when he returned to USC at the beginning of the spring semester.

“Speaking of Coach Martin, it’s hard,” Tanner said of Monday’s announcement. “Because you’ve heard him many, many times talk about that it’s about young people. It’s not all about basketball. It’s about their growth, their development, their future, their maturity, being there for them. And it’s sincere when it’s coming from him.

“And when there’s a dismissal like this, it’s hard for him. It was difficult for him. I’ve gotten to know Rakym as I do a lot of the athletes, some more than others. But I’ve gotten to know Rakym. It’s very disappointing that he’s not going to be here.

“But you spelled it out: He was given a road map that this is where you have to go this semester.”

Felder perhaps hinted at his next move Wednesday when he interacted with Darnell Rogers on social media. Rogers, his freshman year teammate at Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, S.C., tweeted at Felder: “Duo back in action.” Felder responded: “How It’s Really Suppose To Be.”

Rogers, a 5-foot-3 point guard, recently transferred from Florida Gulf Coast. His next stop is unknown.