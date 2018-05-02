Why TeMarcus Blanton still has a future with the Gamecocks

TeMarcus Blanton’s walk from the tunnel to the Williams-Brice Stadium bleachers Tuesday afternoon included his cap, gown and smile. Perhaps he wasn’t the quickest of some 50 South Carolina student-athletes to get their graduation photo taken, but he wasn’t the slowest either.
The limp associated with his December hip replacement surgery is about gone.
“Physically,” he said, “I feel great. I’m fully recovered, so I’m out here moving around a little bit more.”
Blanton last appeared in a USC game on March 24, 2017. Only a minute remained in the Gamecocks’ Final Four-clinching win over Baylor and Frank Martin was making mass substitutions. It was a celebratory moment for a program that hasn’t had many in its history. Blanton was thrilled just to have a small part in it.
More than a year later, he plans to keep the ride going. Blanton, who served as a student assistant this past season, told The State he’s been offered a graduate assistant position.
“What I’m coming to do next year is probably bring that same energy, that same mindset that we had two years ago and bring it to next year's team,” he said. “Hopefully we can make another Final Four run.”
Blanton announced his basketball retirement last May. The news stemmed back to the freak hip injury he suffered before 2014-15, his freshman season in Columbia. The 6-foot-5 guard’s career totals in garnet and black: 29 games, 40 points, 27 rebounds.
Martin, speaking last spring, said it broke his heart to see Blanton’s playing days end, but noted, “he will continue to be a big part of Gamecock basketball.”
So Blanton stuck around in 2017-18, soaking up knowledge from Martin and other staff members while thriving in his own role.
A roommate of Chris Silva’s, Blanton always provided the All-SEC forward a practice partner.
“I had to make sure he was on top of his things, not doing anything bad,” Blanton said. “He stayed in the gym 24/7, and I was there with him. I was helping him out, passing the ball. That was really my role, just being with him on and off the court.”
Blanton, along with Frank Booker and Wes Myers, was honored on Senior Night. He watched that win over LSU from the Carolina bench. He’s grown comfortable with that spot over the past 12 months.
“You got to have control of the players,” Blanton said of his early takeaways as a coach. “You can’t have them going out there doing whatever they want. And then on the coaching side, you got to be able handle business, too. Because it’s a business at the end of the day, and you gotta win games.
“That’s what I learned from (Martin).”
Blanton, a Locust Grove, Georgia, native, will soon graduate from USC with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. He’s seeking a master’s in education technology. As a GA, he’ll follow in the footsteps of Brian Steele and Justin McKie. Both Steele and McKie went from Martin’s players to Martin’s coaches.
“I’m going to help the guys out on the court,” Blanton said. “We got plays. I’m already familiar with the plays. So on the court, I tell the guys where to go, help out with workouts.
“Just helping players off the court, too, as far as school work. If they need any help with school, they can call me.”
Blanton’s always got a story to tell.
“I’ve faced so much adversity these last four years here,” he said, “it made me stronger. And now to have an opportunity to keep going on with my education, it’s a great opportunity.”
Comments