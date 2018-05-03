Rakym Felder says goodbye to USC, sends message to Gamecock Nation

Rakym Felder's South Carolina basketball career officially ended last week when Frank Martin announced the twice-suspended guard would not be joining the team next season. Felder's career as a USC student apparently ended Thursday.

"Sophomore Year Is Done Thank You To The University South Carolina For Introducing Me To Some Amazing People Around Campus!!," Felder tweeted at 11:23 a.m. "Coaches, Teammates, Professors, Advisors, Etc. #GamecockNation Time To See What Life Present Moving Forward "

Felder is from Brooklyn, New York, but spent a year at Indian Land High School in Fort Mill, S.C. He's a longtime Gamecocks fan.

Attempts by The State to contact him have not been returned, but Felder will likely seek another college basketball program. As a freshman in 2016-17, Felder averaged averaging 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The backup to P.J. Dozier at point posted nine double-figure scoring games, including a 15-point performance in Carolina’s upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner, appearing on 107.5 The Game last week, was asked what he would tell potential suitors about Felder.

“It would be candid,” Tanner told Jay Philips and Tommy Moody. “Whether it’s coming from Coach Martin or whether it’s coming from me, you talk about all the positive things about a young man like Rakym Felder, but you also have to be honest and transparent about some of the situations that didn’t go well and maybe why they didn’t go well. “So it’s an honesty situation. And then the next school would have to make a decision whether or not they want to engage.”