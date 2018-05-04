Former Gamecock David Beatty lands at new school in his hometown

David Beatty is heading home.
The Philadelphia native and former South Carolina guard announced Friday that he's transferring to La Salle.
Beatty averaged three points over 29 games as a freshman for USC this past season. Per NCAA transfer rules, he'll sit the 2018-19 season before becoming eligible for the Explores the next year. La Salle, of the Atlantic 10 conference, went 13-19 last season. It hired Ashley Howard as its new head coach on April 9.
Beatty, a four-star recruit, told The State earlier this week he planned to visit La Salle, Temple and Seton Hall.
The four Gamecocks to leave the program since the beginning of the 2017-18 season have now found homes. Kory Holden landed at South Alabama, Khadim Gueye is at Akron and Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia is at Central Florida.
