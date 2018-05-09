Frank Martin, at a 'good place' with South Carolina's roster, teases USC's next move

The South Carolina men’s basketball roster, as it stands in early May, puts Frank Martin at ease.
Brian Bowen is still there, as is fellow NBA draft seeker Chris Silva. There’s Justin Minaya coming back after an impactful freshman season. There’s Maik Kotsar and Hassani Gravett – with their combined 91 career starts. And there’s the four known incomers, most notably points guards T.J. Moss and Tre Campbell.
Sure, things haven’t gone perfectly since the 2017-18 season ended in March at the SEC tournament. Three USC players transferred out of the program and another was dismissed. And Bowen, on his way to the NBA combine, has yet to hear from the NCAA.
But, as Martin said during a Wednesday news conference at Williams-Brice Stadium, “I’m in a good place with our roster.”
Let’s list some reasons why the soon-to-be seventh-year Carolina coach might not be so worried:
1. The chance he gets back both Bowen and Silva.
Martin on Wednesday reiterated what The State reported Monday: Bowen wants to be a Gamecock.
Had he been cleared by the NCAA by now, perhaps the former McDonald’s All-American isn’t testing the professional waters. Perhaps he’s instead gearing up to be the centerpiece for a USC run back to the Big Dance.
But as the NCAA continues his eligibility case, Bowen continues to be seen by NBA teams as the May 30 deadline approaches.
Silva, a first-team All-SEC performer last season, was not invited to the combine and seems destined to play again in garnet and black.
“If Chris and Brian come back,” Martin said, “it’s not just their talent. It’s who they are every day. I’m around it, I see it. There’s a reason Chris has gone from a guy that played six minutes a game – and he’d make an athletic play and 10 bonehead plays – to a first-team all-league player because he stays with it and he’s learned.
“He’s made mistakes, but he hasn’t run away from them.”
2. His trust in players improving under his coaching.
Martin’s statistic was a little off. Silva has gone from a guy who played 13 minutes game as a freshman to an All-SEC player. But the point remains that he can get Gamecocks to make major strides over the course of their careers.
Candidates for next season include Gravett (senior), Kotsar (junior), Minaya and Felipe Haase (sophomore).
“I don’t mean to brag,” Martin said, “but our guys get better. The ones that stay, that want to listen and grow and be patient and all that stuff, they all get better.”
3. What he’s assembled in recruiting.
South Carolina’s 2018 class isn’t going to stand out in national rankings, and that’s fine with the orchestrator of it.
Martin, speaking of signees Jermaine Couisnard, Alanzo Frink and Moss, said, “I’m excited about those guys."
He compared Couisnard to Sindarius Thornwell – “He’s got an edge to him like Sin did” – applauded Moss’ high school transformation into a point guard – “He made the adjustment” – and noted the little things about the 6-foot-9, 265-pound Frink – “He catches everything … has nimble feet.”
Campbell only committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday, so Martin couldn’t comment directly on the graduate transfer from Georgetown. But he did manage: “Some other stuff happened in the last 24 hours that I can’t elaborate on, but I’m really, really happy about that.”
4. What could be coming next in recruiting.
The ‘18 class is far from finished. There are two open scholarships, and that number could obviously grow depending on the next move for Bowen and Silva.
D.J. Burns, a high USC target who took an official visit to Columbia last weekend, reclassified from 2019 on Sunday. The Gamecocks also remain in play for touted junior college guard Devonte Bandoo and North Carolina transfer Jalek Felton. They've also been in early contact with Drexel transfer Tramaine Isabell.
“I think there’s some more good stuff coming here in the next week or so,” Martin said.
