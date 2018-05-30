What we're hearing about Brian Bowen and his NCAA situation

News regarding Brian Bowen’s NCAA eligibility status/NBA decision could be released soon, South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin told The State on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m not prepared to speak yet,” Martin said at SEC spring meetings around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. “We got some information. Being in those meetings all day, I couldn’t be on the phone. When you saw me walk out, I was dealing with some of that. I would say within the next hour we will put some stuff out."

Bowen, the 6-foot-7 former five-star prospect, transferred to USC from Louisville in January, but has yet to play because of a recruiting scandal that led to him being ruled ineligible for the 2017-18 season. The NCAA still hasn’t announced if Bowen will be eligible for all or part of the 2018-19 season, which is part of the reason Bowen chose to enter his name into the 2018 NBA draft and attend the NBA combine.

If he is going to play at South Carolina next season, Bowen must remove his name from the draft by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

"I don't have anything for you," Martin said. "I'm in information gathering mode."

A source close to the situation told The State on Wednesday morning that things were developing and it “didn’t look positive” for Bowen’s NCAA reinstatement chances.