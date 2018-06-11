Brian Bowen withdraws from NBA draft. Here are his options

Brian Bowen has withdrawn from the 2018 NBA draft, a source confirmed to The State on Monday evening. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo was first to report the news concerning the former South Carolina basketball signee.
Bowen's story is well-known. He enrolled at USC in January after leaving Louisville in midst of his connection to the FBI's probe into bribery and corruption college basketball. He only practiced with the Gamecocks while the NCAA waited (and waited) to rule on his eligibility status.
After being told he couldn't play collegiately in 2018-19, Bowen declared for the draft on May 30. Twelve days later, he's out of the draft. What does that mean? What are his options moving forward?
The 6-foot-7 former McDonald's All-American now officially won't be selected in June 21's two-round event. He did, however, work out for several NBA teams, including recent visits to the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The final deadline for players to withdraw from the draft was 5 p.m. Monday. Bowen, who has not hired an agent, likely got a sense he wouldn't be selected.
His near-future options now include: becoming a G League free agent, looking to play overseas and focusing on the 2019 draft. What's clear is he won't be in garnet and black.
The G League, the NBA's minor league affiliate, can sign players to standard one-year contracts with the league, not individual teams, according to three different salary scales.
Some more G League facts as they could relate to Bowen:
-If a player from high school, college or overseas enters the NBA G League without ever having declared for the NBA draft, he will join a waiver pool. That player remains NBA draft-eligible but is not eligible to be called up to the NBA.
-The league signs about 180 players each year to join the pool of draft-eligible prospects. They include college players who went undrafted, international prospects, and players who were recently waived by NBA teams following training camp.
-A G League draft is typically held the last week of October or the first week of November. This occurs after NBA start-of-season rosters are finalized.
Comments