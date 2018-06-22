ESPN's Fran Fraschilla breaks down USC recruits at FIBA Americas Championship

Fran Fraschilla, one of the more respected minds in basketball when it comes to scouting international competition, was on hand last week for the FIBA under-18 Americas championships in Canada.

The State caught up with the ESPN analyst to help break down three of the event's participants – South Carolina signee Alanzo Frink (Dominican Republic) and USC recruiting targets A.J. Lawson (Canada) and Josiah James (United States).

Final tournament numbers for Frink: 18.2 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game.

Final numbers for Lawson: 14.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg

Final numbers for James: 5.3 ppg, 6 rpg

Fraschilla on Frink: I’ll tell you what, all the coaches were talking about him. I’m a New York/New Jersey guy. I’m a New York guy and I know he went to Roselle Catholic. He blew me away. He did, he blew me away.

He’s the strongest player in the tournament, physically. He’s a handful. Very impressive. Strength, feel for the game, showed some maneuverability out on the perimeter. Obviously a little undersized at 6-6, 6-7, but I think it’s one of those kids you look at and go, Damn, South Carolina might have gotten a steal here.

On how Frink fits South Carolina: I think he’ll be Chris Silva’s understudy. I think he’s going to contribute. I can’t tell you that he’ll beat out anybody out for a starting spot, but he's a classic Frank Martin guy. Under the radar, will be coached up, kid can handle coaching. He’s been hard-coached already.

I expect him to kind of, after he gets his feet wet his freshman year, pick up where Chris Silva leaves off.

Fraschilla on Lawson: Here’s his strengths: He’s athletic, he’s great in transition, he’s a slasher, he’s got good size, wiry strong. Other than Kentucky looking for top 25 guys, there’s not another school in the SEC that shouldn’t be recruiting him.

He’d be a plum for the Gamecocks.

#STRecruiting: USC target 6-7 AJ Lawson is starting an official visit to Tulane today. He's coming off a visit to Creighton. He visited USC last month. https://t.co/Im4rORjk4W — SportsTalk (@sportstalksc) June 20, 2018

On how Lawson fits South Carolina: Needs to improve his shot a little bit, but a big-time recruit. Kind of fits Frank’s personality because the kid brings energy along with athleticism. He’s a very talented player.

I don’t know where he’s ranked – I’m not a rankings guy, they miss so much – but he’s definitely good enough to play at South Carolina. He has the kind of energy and athleticism that would be a good fit for a program that demands intensity of their players.

Fraschilla on James: He’s a Swiss Army knife. That’s what he is. He’s got a great build. Apparently he played some point guard in high school. He’s playing 3 (small forward) and 4 (power forward) for USA. He’s just a good, tough, smart-nosed, I would say, 2 (shooting guard), 3 or 4.

He’s kind of a Draymond Green type without the temperament. He’s a versatile, multiple position kind of kid. Big, strong wing.

Kansas has offered 2019 Josiah Jordan James. pic.twitter.com/cA9oaAU4SY — TMP Basketball (@tmpbasketball) June 20, 2018

On how James fits South Carolina: Would be a good recruit for anybody. He’s one of those kids I didn’t know much about – I don’t even know where he’s ranked today – but if you tell me Duke and those guys are recruiting him, I’m not shocked by it.