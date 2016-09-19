‘It’s more than just football’ as future Gamecocks face off

Postgame soreness is nothing new for Jay Urich.
The Wren High quarterback can attribute some of this week’s bumps and bruises to Woodmont High linebacker Davonne Bowen, a future teammate at South Carolina.
Their teams faced off Friday night, with Woodmont getting the win 33-27. Urich accounted for all four of the Hurricanes’ scores, and Bowen walked away with three sacks and two forced fumbles.
“When I’m playing against my buddy we’re going 100 percent after each other from whistle to whistle,” Urich said. “When he’s on the ground I’m going to pick him up, and when I’m on the ground he’s going to pick me up because it’s more than just football.”
Their schools are located southwest of Greenville with 12 miles between them. Their commitments to USC also came 12 days apart, with Urich’s decision coming May 27 and Bowen following suit June 8.
The two have have played before, with Urich recalling taking a hit from Bowen in 2015 as he threw his first touchdown as a Wren quarterback.
The Gamecock connection added something extra to this year’s matchup, both admitted.
“We always tell each other, ‘Good job,’ ” Bowen said. “It’s definitely a good thing to go up against each other, especially with us being future teammates. It’s all love between us.”
Bowen is recovering from a sprained left ankle and turf toe. He played through the injuries Friday night, going for more than half of Woodmont’s defensive snaps.
Urich, told about Bowen’s ailments, had a one-word response: “Wow.”
“It looked to me like he was playing 100 percent. He was coming every time,” Urich said. “That competitiveness came out. It was cool to play against him. I’m looking forward to playing with him.”
How other future Gamecocks fared in their games this week:
▪ Ridge View linebacker Damani Staley had eight tackles, two for loss, in a Ridge View win over Union County
South Carolina commit Jamyest Williams (@Jamy0602) gets the pick-6 @Hale_AJC pic.twitter.com/PELSjWlVab— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 17, 2016
#Gamecocks commit Shi Smith 9 catches for 104 yds, TD for Union County last night— Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) September 17, 2016
OrTre Smith with 16-yard catch into Fort territory... Wando student section applauds with chant of "Spurs Up"— Frankie Mansfield (@MNfrankie) September 17, 2016
Comments