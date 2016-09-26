Shrine Bowl rosters will feature 11 Gamecocks football commits

The 2016 Shrine Bowl will feature plenty of future Gamecocks.
The roster for the All-Star game showcasing the top high school players from South Carolina facing the top high school players from North Carolina was released Monday afternoon.
Eleven South Carolina commits made the list with all five of USC’s commits from North Carolina being selected to the game.
Gamecocks commits from North Carolina that will play in the Shrine Bowl include Concord safety Hamsah Nasirildeen, Rocky Mount linebacker Sherrod Greene, Pinecrest safety Jaylin Dicerson and Mallard Creek offensive linemen T.J. Moore and Eric Douglas.
USC commits from South Carolina scheduled to play in the game are wide receivers Shi Smith of Union County and OrTre Smith of Wando, Chapin tight end Will Register, Woodmont linebacker Davonne Bowman, Ridge View linebacker Damani Staley and Laurens offensive lineman Summie Carlay.
The game will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Comments