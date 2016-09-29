Frank Martin, Gamecocks land forward from Miami

Power forward Ibrahim Doumbia of Miami committed to South Carolina on Thursday.
Originally from Mali, Doumbia is Frank Martin’s second pledge for the 2017 class.
His only official visit was to USC earlier this month, and Martin met with him last week. Doumbia (6-foot-8) also had offers from Florida, Tennessee, Baylor, TCU and Virginia Tech.
About his USC visit, Doumbia said earlier this month that “it was a good experience. They have a good business school and that’s what I want to study in college. And I think the coaches are really good, too.”
Doumbia averaged 18 points per game last season. He can play inside but also likes to play on the perimeter.
6'8" Doumbia is an explosive run and jump athlete that can defend multiple positions..really good offensively in transition— Carey Rich (@TheCaptain_03) September 29, 2016
