Wide receiver decommits from South Carolina

Wide receiver Shawn Smith of Brunswick, Ga., is no longer committed to South Carolina.
He was the Gamecocks’ first receiver pledge for 2017. USC later received pledges from top in-state prospects OrTre Smith and Shi Smith.
Shawn Smith announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter, saying he attended the Gamecocks’ game against Texas A&M and “I feel like I’m no longer a top priority in their future plans.”
The 5-foot-11, 168-pound Smith committed to the Gamecocks on April 30 over Miami as a slot receiver. He told Scout’s Chad Simmons that he’s now considering Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State and West Virginia.
