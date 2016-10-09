Gamecocks’ top offensive line pledge backs off commitment

South Carolina lost football game and a commitment Sunday as one of the Gamecocks’ top prospects, offensive lineman T.J. Moore, backed off his pledge.
The class of 2017 prospect announced on Twitter that he is opening up his recruitment to “take a couple official visits.” He says that USC is “still one of my top schools.”
Moore, a four-star prospect and USC’s highest-rated lineman commit, is the No. 249 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking that factors in all networks.
The Mallard Creek senior committed to the Gamecocks Aug. 1, choosing South Carolina over Tennessee. He also holds offers from Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Moore’s teammate, 2017 offensive lineman Eric Douglas, remains committed to South Carolina.
Moore is the second player to decommit from South Carolina in a week, joining receiver Shawn Smith, whose coach said he was offered a grayshirt spot after USC accepted commitments from other receivers.
HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/EBlNdQmBWL— TJ (@TJ75_) October 10, 2016
Comments